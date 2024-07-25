Truist Financial Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $49.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.29.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

