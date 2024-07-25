TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TACT stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 1.72. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.80.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

