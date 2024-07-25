Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.91. 720,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,194. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

