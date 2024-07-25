TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $130.00 at Roth Mkm

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of TKO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.64.

TKO stock opened at $107.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

