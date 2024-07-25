Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.29-22.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.4-43.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.96 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 21.290-22.070 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $616.50.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded up $18.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $593.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,426. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.99. The company has a market capitalization of $226.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.