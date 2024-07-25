The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Trading Down 3.7%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 468,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 478,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The Star Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

About The Star Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

