The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

St. Joe has increased its dividend by an average of 84.6% annually over the last three years.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 302,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,227,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $88,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,227,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,224,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,214,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.