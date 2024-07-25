The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $25.60

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.90 to $25.60 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 644,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,527. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,098 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $3,978,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 230,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.