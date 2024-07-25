The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $51.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAR. Benchmark raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.75.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

PAR opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 889,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 36.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 219.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

