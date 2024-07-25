Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $198.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

