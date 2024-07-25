Terra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.90 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Terra has a total market cap of $313.35 million and $26.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 803,336,961 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.