Teradyne’s (TER) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TER. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities lowered Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $19.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 316.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.