Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $143.54

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.54, but opened at $128.44. Teradyne shares last traded at $123.40, with a volume of 93,916 shares trading hands.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

Teradyne Trading Down 12.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

