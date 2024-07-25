TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy stock opened at C$57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.69. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$57.73.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

