Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $1,989,300.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,065,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $63,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 391,964 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

