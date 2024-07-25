Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 395.36% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYRS opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $155.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $178,365.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

