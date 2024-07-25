Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.02

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 57213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

