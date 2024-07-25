Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.02

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 57213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.