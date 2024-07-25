Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 962,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

