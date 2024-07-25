Stride Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.40 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Stride token can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001864 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stride has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stride has a total market cap of $106.40 million and approximately $76,536.15 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stride

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.22193212 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93,677.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

