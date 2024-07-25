Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 1,333.3% in July

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stora Enso Oyj

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.