StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

