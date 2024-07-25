StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

SIEB stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

