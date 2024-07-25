StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.60.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

