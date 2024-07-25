StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.36.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after buying an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.