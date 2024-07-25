StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of COE opened at $17.62 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.57.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

