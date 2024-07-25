StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of SSY opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

