StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of SSY opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.