StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
