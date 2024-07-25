Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

UHS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

