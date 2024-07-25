Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $675.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LII. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.08.

Lennox International stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $547.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,394. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.05. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $331.60 and a 1-year high of $583.42. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

