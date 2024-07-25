Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CAO Sells $20,895.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $20,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,202 shares in the company, valued at $476,433.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicole Cherie Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of Steelcase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

