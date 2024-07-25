Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Stantec were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,151,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,279,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.44. 46,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,675. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

