SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 378.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

SLM Stock Up 0.6 %

SLM stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

