Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.08-$4.18 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.5 %

SKX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,111. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.