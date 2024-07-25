SJW Group Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 294,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,173. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW Group

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.