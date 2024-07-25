Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.