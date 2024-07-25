Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIA. Desjardins raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.14.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

TSE SIA opened at C$15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.58.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$230.95 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

