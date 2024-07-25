Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 62.3%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $166.32. 7,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $168.79.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

