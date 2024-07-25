Short Interest in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Increases By 183.1%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 12,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,182. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $600.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.