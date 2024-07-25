Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Increases By 245.5%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ USVM traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 8,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $83.61.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

