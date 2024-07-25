Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Declines By 76.0%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 11,149,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,434. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($16.64) by $10.88. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

