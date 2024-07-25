Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Declines By 60.7%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Suzano will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

