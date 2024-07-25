Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Drops By 94.3%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HALB stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

