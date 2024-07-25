Short Interest in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Grows By 362.5%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.
NASDAQ:EBIZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $61.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $25.33.
The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
