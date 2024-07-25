Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 61.3%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,943 shares of company stock worth $227,354. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

TURN stock remained flat at $3.54 during trading on Thursday. 16,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993. 180 Degree Capital has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

