Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Shopify by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

