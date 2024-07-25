Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 76.02% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.400 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $10.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.19.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

