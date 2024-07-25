ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS opened at $77.85 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

