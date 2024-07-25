Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 231 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,674,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,445 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 28,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $208.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

