Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $188,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 586,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 447,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $105.05. 2,258,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

