Scotiabank Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $200.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.86. 766,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $125.68 and a 1-year high of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.